Hiss Golden Messenger builds upon a f...

Hiss Golden Messenger builds upon a folklore tradition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

On a recent family road trip, I took a turn at the stereo and cued up Hiss Golden Messenger's 2016 release, Heart Like a Levee . Mere seconds into the title track, the Bob Dylan comparison was made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 16 hr Patrick 30
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... 18 hr Frances Marion 1
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... Tue Ainu 1
News Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5... Tue Ainu 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 6 Enter Username 93
Ally Tate Feb 5 carolinagrown88 1
News Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve... Feb 5 Kal 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC