Has spring arrived in Charleston already? All signs point to yes
Jordan Smith, Katie Hennis and Jessie, a 10-year-old golden retriever, take a stroll on their lunch break at Hampton Park on Wednesday. Michael Pronzato/Staff Flowers are out, trees are budding, and the pollen count is "incredibly high," according to local allergists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|6 hr
|Trayvons Last Ski...
|21
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|11 hr
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|11 hr
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC