Group behind Confederate flag-flying ...

Group behind Confederate flag-flying to protest at College of Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A large confederate flag was flying from a truck parked in the garage across from Marion square Sunday . Leroy Burnell/Staff/File A large confederate flag was flying from a truck parked in the garage across from Marion square Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sun Psycho Women 96
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 16 Know that 32
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Feb 16 okimar 11
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... Feb 15 You Cupid Stunt 2
Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer Feb 15 Observations 2
News Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC