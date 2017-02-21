Greek tanker engineer found guilty of pollution cover-up in Charleston federal court
The chief engineer of a chemical tanker that docked in North Charleston in 2015 has been found guilty in a jury trial of falsifying the ship's oil record book to cover up illegal pollution discharges. Panagiotis Koutoukakis, a Greek national, faces up to 25 years in prison for two felony charges.
