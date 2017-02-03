Grapevine: Much ado about dues at Boeing's North Charleston operations
Stacks of diapers and children's clothing are part of a display at Boeing Co.' s 787 Dreamliner plant in North Charleston to illustrate to workers the annual cost of joining the International Association of Machinists union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ally Tate
|15 hr
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|20 hr
|Kal
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Chastity Sun
|92
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 29
|SFFU
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC