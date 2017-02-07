There are on the WMBF story from 9 hrs ago, titled Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads. In it, WMBF reports that:

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking President Donald Trump for $5.18 billion to help fulfill the state's ongoing infrastructure needs. In a letter to Trump, McMaster said the state's infrastructure needs are too much for the state's residents to bear and that the federal government should help pick up the burden.

