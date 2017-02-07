Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Tr...

Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads

There are 1 comment on the WMBF story from 9 hrs ago, titled Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads. In it, WMBF reports that:

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking President Donald Trump for $5.18 billion to help fulfill the state's ongoing infrastructure needs. In a letter to Trump, McMaster said the state's infrastructure needs are too much for the state's residents to bear and that the federal government should help pick up the burden.

Ainu

Seattle, WA

#1 3 hrs ago
Use your own damn money that you waste and steal!
