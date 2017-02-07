Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads
There are 1 comment on the WMBF story from 9 hrs ago, titled Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads. In it, WMBF reports that:
Gov. Henry McMaster is asking President Donald Trump for $5.18 billion to help fulfill the state's ongoing infrastructure needs. In a letter to Trump, McMaster said the state's infrastructure needs are too much for the state's residents to bear and that the federal government should help pick up the burden.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMBF.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Use your own damn money that you waste and steal!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Sun
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|Sun
|Kal
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC