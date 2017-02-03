Free stuff, openings, and closings: h...

Free stuff, openings, and closings: hair news from around Charleston

Drybar Charleston, South Carolina's first iteration of the California-based chain, opens up shop at 556 King St. on Fri. Feb. 10, and is offering free blowouts to new clients compliments of local partner Servisfirst Bank.

