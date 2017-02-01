Former Charleston-based Coast Guardsman denied new sentencing on sex convictions
Two Coast Guard shipmates who were sexually harassed by a Charleston-based officer did not influence his sentencing by testifying that his crimes affected their pregnancies, the nation's highest military court ruled this week. Former Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Gomez was convicted during a 2013 court-martial in North Charleston of five violations of military law, including aggravated sexual contact and harassment of seamen under his command on the cutter Gallatin.
