Flowertown Underground director Corey Geddings considered suicide...
Feb. 9-11, 16-18 8 p.m. $12 The James F. Dean Community Theater 133 S. Main St. Summerville 875-9251 flowertownplayers.org There were a lot of practical reasons for The Flowertown Players' Corey Geddings to choose Suicide, Incorporated as his directorial debut. The play, written by Andrew Hinderaker and first published in 2015, is a relatively minimal piece, with only a handful of characters and sets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|22 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|22 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Sun
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|Feb 5
|Kal
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC