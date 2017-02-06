Five Loaves' Casey Glowacki to open u...

Five Loaves' Casey Glowacki to open up wood-fired kitchen concept in Belle Hall

Fans of veggie-friendly Five Loaves, good news. Partner/owner Casey Glowacki has filled us in on the deets of Ember, his soon-to-open wood-fired kitchen at 656 Long Point Rd. in Belle Hall shopping center, and yes, it's heavy on the veg.

