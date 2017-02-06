Five Loaves' Casey Glowacki to open up wood-fired kitchen concept in Belle Hall
Fans of veggie-friendly Five Loaves, good news. Partner/owner Casey Glowacki has filled us in on the deets of Ember, his soon-to-open wood-fired kitchen at 656 Long Point Rd. in Belle Hall shopping center, and yes, it's heavy on the veg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|22 hr
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|Sun
|Kal
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
|Mike Evans | Local organizer for the Internatio...
|Feb 2
|Exsteelworker
|1
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC