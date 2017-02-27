Fighting crime in North Charleston
North Charleston Assistant Police Chief Reggie Burgess , joined by Mayor Keith Summey on Wednesday, holds up three fingers for the three mothers who were shot on New Year's Day 2014, a crime Burgess said shook police and inspired operations like a two-year federal and state investigation that prompted the seizure of 58 guns and issuing of 42 arrest warrants. North Charleston Assistant Police Chief Reggie Burgess , joined by Mayor Keith Summey on Wednesday, holds up three fingers for the three mothers who were shot on New Year's Day 2014, a crime Burgess said shook police and inspired operations like a two-year federal and state investigation that prompted the seizure of 58 guns and issuing of 42 arrest warrants.
