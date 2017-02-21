Federal firearms agents, Charleston-area police to announce results of joint investigation
Federal firearms agents and local police officials will reveal on Wednesday the results of a lengthy joint investigation that netted several arrests in the Charleston area. A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall, where more details about the probe are expected to be uncovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Tue
|inbred Genius
|14
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Know that
|32
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 15
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC