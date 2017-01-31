DUI checkpoints coming to Joint Base Charleston this weekend targeting Super Bowl drivers
Military police and local authorities will be out in force around Joint Base Charleston this weekend to crack down on drunken drivers tied to Super Bowl Sunday. The 628th Security Forces Squadron is partnering with local law enforcement to operate DUI checkpoints during the Feb. 5 time period and will cover roads around the base.
