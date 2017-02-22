Drayton Hall hosts information session about its new visitor center tonight at Charleston Museum

Drayton Hall is a National Trust Historic site, an icon of American identity and antebellum history, and the oldest unrestored plantation house in America that is still open to the public. The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust recently announced the public phase of their campaign, Drayton Hall Reimagined, an initiative to construct new facilities to aid in displaying artifacts to visitors and enhance visitors' experiences at the site.

