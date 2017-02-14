Don't try to boss around a prairie dog

Don't try to boss around a prairie dog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Word to the wise: don't tell Ray Durkee what he can or can't do. You might end up harboring an exotic rodent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... 16 min Mitts Gold Plated... 9
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... 36 min You Cupid Stunt 2
Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer 9 hr Observations 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 9 DontFookWithSouth... 31
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb 8 Frances Marion 1
News Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5... Feb 7 Ainu 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 6 Enter Username 93
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,902,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC