Donald Trump's N. Charleston property...

Donald Trump's N. Charleston property will not get cleanup contract

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it will not enter into a Voluntary Cleanup Contract with DB Pace, a company connected to President Donald Trump. In a letter to DB Pace today, the Manager of the Brownsfields and Drycleaning Program said, "The Department requested that DB Pace provide additional information by Friday, February 3, 2017, to be considered in reaching a decision whether to enter into the Voluntary Cleanup Contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... 18 hr Ainu 1
News Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5... 19 hr Ainu 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Mon Enter Username 93
Ally Tate Sun carolinagrown88 1
News Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve... Feb 5 Kal 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 3 Jay Dawg 29
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners Feb 3 Tumbleweeds 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC