Donald Trump To Meet Catherine Templeton In Charleston

Once again, speculation is swirling that Lowcountry labor attorney and likely 2018 South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton is being considered for a position in the cabinet of U.S. president Donald Trump . In fact, Trump is scheduled to meet with Templeton in North Charleston, S.C. on Friday to discuss the possibility of her becoming his next nominee to head up the U.S. Department of Labor .

