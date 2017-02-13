Dog's death prompts HAZMAT crews to test West Ashley park for rat poison
The Bees Landing dog park is temporarily closed Monday while HAZMAT crews test for rat poison after a woman reported her dog died shortly after visiting the area. A woman on Sunday reported that her dog named Dixie died after walking through the park that's located off Ashley Gardens Boulevard in West Ashley.
