Dog therapy comforts patients at Naval Health Clinic Charleston
A special partnership between the Red Cross and Naval Health Clinic Charleston is offering some furry love to local patients. Four-legged volunteers are now visiting the Naval Health clinic's halls weekly as part of the new American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program.
