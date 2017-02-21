Documents: After shooting, Roof went toward 2nd black church

Documents: After shooting, Roof went ...

7 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Some residents returned home to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after being abruptly evacuated when a surging creek carrying engine fuel and sewage water inundated thousands of homes in San Jose. A South Carolina pastor who canceled a Bible study at his church because he was late leaving his day job may have averted a second round of deadly shootings shortly after nine black worshippers had been killed at... A South Carolina pastor who canceled a Bible study at his church because he was late leaving his day job may have averted a second round of deadly shootings shortly after nine black worshippers had been killed at another black church.

