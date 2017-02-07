Dangerous toys seized at the Port of Charleston
Parents can rest a little easier tonight knowing that more than 4,400 "ski scooters" were seized at the Port of Charleston after testing positive for dangerously high levels of lead. Manufactured in Taiwan and bound for an online toy distributor's facility in northeast South Carolina, the poisonous playthings were stopped by local U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in early January.
