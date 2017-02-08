Computer systems shutdown ties up traffic at Port of Charleston cargo terminal
A computer system shutdown tied up traffic Wednesday at the Port of Charleston's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. In this file photo from 2016, trucks are shown entering the terminal.
