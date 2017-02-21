Completing I-526 is the right choice for the Charleston area
At the height of World War II, with the fate of the free world contingent on sound battle plans based on reliable, digestible information, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once hoisted a typically ponderous admiralty dispatch over his head and declared, "This report, by its very length, defends itself against the risk of being read." Anyone who's ever tried to make his or her way through the mountain of government reports, private white papers, long-form newspaper analyses, environmental impact statements and more that have been produced over the years on the subject of completing the Mark Clark Expressway across the city of Charleston has more than once shared Mr. Churchill's pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Feb 23
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Feb 23
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC