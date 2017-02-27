Check out storytelling fest Charleston Tells 2017 on Fri. March 17
Charleston Tells, an annual storytelling festival, has fully transitioned into a quarterly concert series, keeping the story fun going all year long. Fri. March 17 kicks off this year's series of concerts, with a performance by Robert Jones, inspirational storyteller and musician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
