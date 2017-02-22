Charleston SC Puts Kibosh On Free Speech
Days after supporters of the Confederate flag hoisted their banners from the rooftops of parking garages in downtown Charleston, S.C., the "Holy City" taking steps to block future free expression of According to a notice issued from the office of liberal mayor John Tecklenburg , city of Charleston parking garages now expressly forbid "Signs, Banners, Flags or other Displays that Protrude Through Openings Between Parking Levels, or Upon the Exterior Surfaces Between Parking Levels or that Extend Higher Than the Perimeter Wall on the Top of the Garage." "The misuse of city garages to fly various flags and banners was unexpected," a city spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Tue
|inbred Genius
|14
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Know that
|32
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 15
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC