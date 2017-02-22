Charleston SC Puts Kibosh On Free Speech

Charleston SC Puts Kibosh On Free Speech

Days after supporters of the Confederate flag hoisted their banners from the rooftops of parking garages in downtown Charleston, S.C., the "Holy City" taking steps to block future free expression of According to a notice issued from the office of liberal mayor John Tecklenburg , city of Charleston parking garages now expressly forbid "Signs, Banners, Flags or other Displays that Protrude Through Openings Between Parking Levels, or Upon the Exterior Surfaces Between Parking Levels or that Extend Higher Than the Perimeter Wall on the Top of the Garage." "The misuse of city garages to fly various flags and banners was unexpected," a city spokesman said.

