Charleston region in Top 25 for home rent leap in 4Q 2016
Rental rates for single-family homes in the Charleston area rose 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 over the same period a year earlier, according to housing information service RentRange. File/AP The new Skygarden Apartments on Woolfe Street in downtown Charleston will open in August.
