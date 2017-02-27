Charleston proposing moratorium on development to solve W. Ashley flooding problems
The City of Charleston is proposing a moratorium on development to try to solve flooding problems in parts of West Ashley. It's about 5,000 acres and runs from Bees Ferry Road to Glenn McConnell Parkway to the Ashley River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Feb 23
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Feb 23
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC