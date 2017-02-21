Charleston police release photos of man they want to speak to about indecent exposure incidents
Charleston police are looking to speak to this man in connection with an ongoing investigation into recent indecent exposure incidents. Charleston Police Department/Provided Charleston police are looking to speak to this man in connection with an ongoing investigation into recent indecent exposure incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Feb 23
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Feb 23
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC