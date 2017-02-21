Charleston police: Man arrested in connection with West Ashley shooting

Dashawn Gathers, a 30-year-old resident of Main Street in Charleston, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman. During his arrest, officers found a handgun on Gathers, leading to additional charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, Francis said.

