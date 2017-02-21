Charleston police look for thief who ...

Charleston police look for thief who took $24,000 crocodile skin purse at Gucci store

14 hrs ago

A $24,000 purse made of crocodile skin and bamboo was stolen Friday from the Gucci store in Charleston. Charleston police say this man stole a $24,000 purse Friday from the Gucci store on Market Street.

