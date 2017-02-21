Charleston police look for thief who took $24,000 crocodile skin purse at Gucci store
A $24,000 purse made of crocodile skin and bamboo was stolen Friday from the Gucci store in Charleston. Charleston police say this man stole a $24,000 purse Friday from the Gucci store on Market Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|12 hr
|inbred Genius
|14
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Know that
|32
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 15
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
|Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer
|Feb 15
|Observations
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC