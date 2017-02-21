Charleston police arrest 16-year-old, one of three suspects in armed robbery
Richorn Rouse, a 16-year-old resident of Middleton Place in Charleston, has been charged with armed robbery and is being held in juvenile detention, police said. The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Archdale and Magazine streets, police said.
