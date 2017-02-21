Charleston native participates in NRO...

Charleston native participates in NROTC Ship Selection Draft

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Moultrie News

Navy Midshipman Luke Smeilus from Charleston, South Carolina, participated in the 2017 spring Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps ship selection draft as a future member of the U.S. Navy's Surface Warfare Officer community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10) 3 hr Rogue Judges 3
News Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil 20 hr Trump is the man 1
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Tue inbred Genius 14
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 19 Psycho Women 96
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 16 Know that 32
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... Feb 15 You Cupid Stunt 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC