Charleston hopes to limit mini-storag...

Charleston hopes to limit mini-storage proliferation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Proposed changes to Charleston's rules on mini-storage units would not affect existing properties such as AAA Downtown Storage on Line Street. File/Staff Mini-storage units could be banned from a certain part of downtown Charleston and others would have to go through a more rigorous public screening process under a new city proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 9 DontFookWithSouth... 31
News Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives... Feb 8 Frances Marion 1
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... Feb 7 Ainu 1
News Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5... Feb 7 Ainu 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 6 Enter Username 93
Ally Tate Feb 5 carolinagrown88 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC