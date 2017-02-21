Charleston church shooter Roof stoppe...

Charleston church shooter Roof stopped at another black church after initial shooting

Dylann Roof drove to another African-American church after killing nine black parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina, a sign he intended to carry out more racially-motivated attacks, U.S. prosecutors said in newly unsealed court documents. Roof was sentenced to death in federal court in January after being found guilty of charges connected to the June 17, 2015, massacre at a Bible study meeting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

