Charleston Black Lives Matter leader Muhiyidin d'Baha arrested at Confederate flag protest

Charleston Black Lives Matter leader Muhiyidin d'Baha, whose legal name is Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was arrested on Wednesday after attempting to take a Confederate battle flag from an individual during a protest. Deanna Pan/Staff Charleston Black Lives Matter leader Muhiyidin d'Baha, whose legal name is Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was arrested on Wednesday after attempting to take a Confederate battle flag from an individual during a protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.