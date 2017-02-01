Charleston-area manufacturer adding 50 jobs, investing almost $6M
A Summerville manufacturer that is one of the world's largest makers of forklifts, pallet jacks and other industrial trucks plans to quadruple its production rate. KION North America announced Thursday that it will invest $5.7 million to expand its Dorchester County operations to meet increased demand from customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.
