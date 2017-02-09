Chamber Music Charleston presents ova...

Chamber Music Charleston presents ovation concert on Sun. Feb. 26

Read more: Charleston City Paper

Chamber Music Charleston hosts their ovation concert, one of their biggest performances of the season, at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul on Sun. Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The program includes guest appearances by internationally acclaimed violinist Jennifer Frautschi and cellist Edward Arron.

Charleston, SC

