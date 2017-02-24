Butcher & Bee hosts Chopped judge and...

Butcher & Bee hosts Chopped judge and Music City chef Maneet Chauhan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Nashville-based Chef Maneet Chauhan visits Butcher & Bee for a pop-up dinner collab with B & B chef Chelsey Conrad Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan visits the Lowcountry during Charleston Wine + Food for a special India-inspired pop-up at Butcher & Bee. Boasting quite an impressive resume - her titles include cookbook author, 2012 James Beard Broadcast Media Award winner, and executive chef and co-owner of three Music City restaurants - Chef Chauhan will collaborate with B&B Chef Chelsey Conrad to spice up B&B's regular menu with favorite Indian dishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Fri Magic Utah Uwear 27
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Fri Thanks 98
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Thu Rachel EEZ 2
Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ... Thu Officer Azariyah 6
Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10) Feb 22 Rogue Judges 3
News Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil Feb 21 Trump is the man 1
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC