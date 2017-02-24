Butcher & Bee hosts Chopped judge and Music City chef Maneet Chauhan

Nashville-based Chef Maneet Chauhan visits Butcher & Bee for a pop-up dinner collab with B & B chef Chelsey Conrad Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan visits the Lowcountry during Charleston Wine + Food for a special India-inspired pop-up at Butcher & Bee. Boasting quite an impressive resume - her titles include cookbook author, 2012 James Beard Broadcast Media Award winner, and executive chef and co-owner of three Music City restaurants - Chef Chauhan will collaborate with B&B Chef Chelsey Conrad to spice up B&B's regular menu with favorite Indian dishes.

