Boeing workers prepare for election following 'Vote Yes' rally
Two days before South Carolina Boeing employees vote on whether to join a union, workers and union members held a rally in support of collective bargaining rights. More than 100 Boeing workers and members with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers gathered Monday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport Hotel in North Charleston.
