Boeing union bid fails in South averse to organizing

International Association of Machinists organizer Mike Evans speaks to the media at the IAM's office in North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Production workers at Boeing's South Carolina plant vote... COLUMBIA, S.C. - Production workers at Boeing's South Carolina plant have overwhelmingly rejected an effort to unionize, maintaining Southern reluctance toward unionization and setting up a picture-perfect stop for President Donald Trump, who visits the facilities this week.

