Boeing trimming North Charleston workforce, but union eligible employees on the rise
Boeing Co. has trimmed 700 positions from its North Charleston workforce since announcing plans last year to cut expenses in its commercial aircraft business, but it appears the reductions are not affecting hourly employees who will be eligible to decide next week whether they want to unionize.
