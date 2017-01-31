Blotter: Naked rants for Jesus
Blotter o' the Week: A man stripped naked in the parking lot of his apartment complex, reached his arms out, and began to "rant about Jesus Christ," according to an incident report. A woman who had recently consumed a large amount of LSD tried to fight her way out of an ambulance, telling police that she had multiple needles in her feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 29
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC