Beaufort County men face charges in connection with Charleston County
Malik Bennett, 20, of St. Helena Island and Ikeem Powell, 22, of Lady's Island face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and are being detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center until they can be transferred to Charleston County, according to the jail's online records. The two Beaufort County men - and a third who is a resident of North Charleston - are suspected to have planned an armed robbery of a Dollar General store on Jan. 15, according to reports and affidavit documents provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|3 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|7 hr
|inbred Genius
|14
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Know that
|32
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 15
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
|Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer
|Feb 15
|Observations
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC