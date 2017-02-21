Beaufort County men face charges in c...

Beaufort County men face charges in connection with Charleston County

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Malik Bennett, 20, of St. Helena Island and Ikeem Powell, 22, of Lady's Island face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and are being detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center until they can be transferred to Charleston County, according to the jail's online records. The two Beaufort County men - and a third who is a resident of North Charleston - are suspected to have planned an armed robbery of a Dollar General store on Jan. 15, according to reports and affidavit documents provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil 3 hr Trump is the man 1
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... 7 hr inbred Genius 14
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 19 Psycho Women 96
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 16 Know that 32
News Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo... Feb 15 You Cupid Stunt 2
Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer Feb 15 Observations 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC