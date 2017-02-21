Beaufort County men face charges in connection with Charleston County

Malik Bennett, 20, of St. Helena Island and Ikeem Powell, 22, of Lady's Island face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and are being detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center until they can be transferred to Charleston County, according to the jail's online records. The two Beaufort County men - and a third who is a resident of North Charleston - are suspected to have planned an armed robbery of a Dollar General store on Jan. 15, according to reports and affidavit documents provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

