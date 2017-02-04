Attorneys for ex-SC officer want murd...

Attorneys for ex-SC officer want murder charge dismissed

Attorneys for a former South Carolina police officer whose case ended in a mistrial last year want murder charges against him dismissed. In a motion filed Thursday, attorneys for Michael Slager argue that prosecuting him a second time on murder charges would violate his constitutional rights.

