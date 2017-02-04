Attorneys for ex-SC officer want murder charge dismissed
Attorneys for a former South Carolina police officer whose case ended in a mistrial last year want murder charges against him dismissed. In a motion filed Thursday, attorneys for Michael Slager argue that prosecuting him a second time on murder charges would violate his constitutional rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|7 hr
|Lili GR
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|Chastity Sun
|92
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Fri
|Tumbleweeds
|6
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 29
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC