As Trump flies in, Charleston-area groups rally against the racism...

8 hrs ago

Starting around 10:30 a.m. today protestors gathered at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Free Speech Zone 5 to protest President Trump who was in Charleston to, according to his Twitter , "spend time with Boeing and talk jobs." Meryl Chatman was one of the first protestors to gather at NPAC, approximately 1.4 miles from Boeing.

