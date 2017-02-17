As Trump flies in, Charleston-area groups rally against the racism...
Starting around 10:30 a.m. today protestors gathered at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Free Speech Zone 5 to protest President Trump who was in Charleston to, according to his Twitter , "spend time with Boeing and talk jobs." Meryl Chatman was one of the first protestors to gather at NPAC, approximately 1.4 miles from Boeing.
