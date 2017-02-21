Agency tasked with finding America's missing military service members ...

Brenda A. Going, left, speaks with Laurie Jones, of the U.S. Army Casualty Office, during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency event in Charleston on Saturday where family members of missing military service members received updates, discussed their cases and shared their stories. The agency works with family members of service members who are unaccounted for from conflicts dating back to World War II.

