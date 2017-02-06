After Columbia, is it time for Charleston to consider a new city flag?
It's likely that you're not super familiar with Charleston's flag. It's basically just the city's seal on a blue background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|18 hr
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|23 hr
|Kal
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
|Mike Evans | Local organizer for the Internatio...
|Feb 2
|Exsteelworker
|1
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC