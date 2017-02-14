a oeBack Home Againa : Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge...
In a new CMT special that premieres next month, Darius Rucker , Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge travel back to their hometowns to lend a hand to some of the people and places that helped make them who they are. In the special, called CMT Hometown Heroes, Darius returns to MUSC Children's Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, where his mother worked as a nurse while he was growing up.
