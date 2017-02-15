15-year-old, 7-year-old injured in separate North Charleston shootings Friday
North Charleston police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within two hours of each other in the Liberty Hill neighborhood on Friday. The first incident left a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.
