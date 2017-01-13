Women's March on Washington plans sis...

Women's March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston

For those who can't make it to D.C. for the presidential inauguration, the South Carolina chapter of the Women's March on Washington movement will hold a local demonstration on Jan. 21. Promoting inclusivity, activism, and community, the gathering will take place in Liberty Square at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will then march down Calhoun and Meetings streets to the Charleston County judicial center, where a rally is set to begin at noon. Everyone wishing to participate is encouraged to RSVP online at actionnetwork.org/events/wmow-charleston .

Trump is Winning

Charlottesville, VA

#1 10 hrs ago
Trump will ignore this pathetic march too. He is to busy reparing all the damage 40 years of liberal has done to America, already saving 3 million jobs, and getting rid of healthcare that no one wants!

I love watching useless chicks pretending to be important!
