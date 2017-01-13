There are on the Charleston City Paper story from 15 hrs ago, titled Women's March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston. In it, Charleston City Paper reports that:

For those who can't make it to D.C. for the presidential inauguration, the South Carolina chapter of the Women's March on Washington movement will hold a local demonstration on Jan. 21. Promoting inclusivity, activism, and community, the gathering will take place in Liberty Square at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will then march down Calhoun and Meetings streets to the Charleston County judicial center, where a rally is set to begin at noon. Everyone wishing to participate is encouraged to RSVP online at actionnetwork.org/events/wmow-charleston .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.