Women's March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston
There are 1 comment on the Charleston City Paper story from 15 hrs ago, titled Women's March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston. In it, Charleston City Paper reports that:
For those who can't make it to D.C. for the presidential inauguration, the South Carolina chapter of the Women's March on Washington movement will hold a local demonstration on Jan. 21. Promoting inclusivity, activism, and community, the gathering will take place in Liberty Square at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will then march down Calhoun and Meetings streets to the Charleston County judicial center, where a rally is set to begin at noon. Everyone wishing to participate is encouraged to RSVP online at actionnetwork.org/events/wmow-charleston .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Trump will ignore this pathetic march too. He is to busy reparing all the damage 40 years of liberal has done to America, already saving 3 million jobs, and getting rid of healthcare that no one wants!
I love watching useless chicks pretending to be important!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|18 hr
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Jan 9
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Ifeoma
|88
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC